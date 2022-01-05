Kettering Town and Brackley Town set for quick return meeting

Brackley Town and Kettering Town will meet again at St James Park next week. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town and Brackley Town are set for a quick return meeting in the Vanarama National League North.

The Northamptonshire clubs will meet for the second time in nine days after the postponed Boxing Day clash at St James Park was rearranged for next Tuesday (January 11, 7.45pm).

The Poppies stunned leaders Brackley with a 3-1 victory in their first meeting at Latimer Park last Sunday.

Kettering now have a busy few weeks ahead of them after the other two matches postponed over the festive period were also rearranged to take place over the next few weeks.

Paul Cox’s team will now take on Kidderminster Harriers, who currently sit in fifth place, at Latimer Park on Tuesday, January 25.