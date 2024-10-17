Kettering Town add more firepower as former Celtic striker Gary Hooper signs
The 36-year-old was a free agent after leaving Barnet in the summer, and has been snapped up by Poppies boss Richard Lavery as he further strengthens his attacking options.
Earlier this week the Poppies, who already have former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger in their ranks, signed St Ives Town striker Jonny Edwards, and now they have Hooper, a player who has 222 senior goals to his name.
Hooper has played for 11 different clubs across his 19-year career to date, but is best known for his stints with Glasgow giants Celtic, and in the Premier League with the Canaries.
With Celtic, Hooper scored 82 goals in a three-year stint, helping the Parkhead side to two league titles and two Scottish Cups.
With Norwich, Hooper was a regular scorer in the top flight, and he was also a star man when he made the move to Sheffield Wednesday.
Hooper has scored goals in the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, Football League Trophy, FA Trophy, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premier League!
He started his career at Grays in 2005 and went on to play for Southend United, Leyton Orient, Hereford, Scunthorpe, Celtic, Norwich, Sheffield Wednesday, Wellington, Nicosia in Cyprus and Barnet.
A Kettering Town club statement read: “KTFC are excited to announce the signing of experienced forward Gary Hooper, among others he has played at Conference South and National level, the Championship, League One, Scottish Premiership (Celtic), Premiership and the National League.
“With more thab 500 appearances and 200 goals throughout his career, Gary will add his valuable experience to Richard Lavery’s new look and exciting squad
“We are delighted to see another player with undoubted quality join the Poppies and hope that Gary has an enjoyable and rewarding time at Latimer Park.”
