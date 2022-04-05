Kettering Town 2 York City 0 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Connor Kennedy heads off to celebrate after he gave Kettering Town the lead in their 2-0 win over York City. Pictures by Peter Short

There can’t be many who thought that would be the opening line of a match report in early April yet here we are.

This 2-0 win over the might of York City made it three victories in a row and let’s add in now that it completed a league double over the Minstermen.

More importantly, 10 points from the last four games have reignited Ian Culverhouse’s team’s interest in a top-seven finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Connor Kennedy opened the scoring with this effort

The gap has been closed and the Poppies look like a team who are ready to strike.

This was as good as it’s been this season.

Kettering flew out of the blocks, scored two early goals, looked a threat throughout a fine first half and then saw things out with consummate ease in the second half with the back three of Connor Johnson, Liam Daly and the returning George Cooper kicking and heading anything that dared to approach the 18-yard box.

In front of them, Gary Stohrer turned in one his best displays in a Kettering shirt while Callum Stead and Jordon Crawford were a nuisance all night for the visiting defenders.

Connor Johnson keeps his eyes firmly on the ball

It was, to be honest, a complete performance in front of a decent sized crowd.

It’s no coincidence that the return of key players in recent games has resulted in a good return to form.

But Kettering have now knocked off three teams within the top seven in succession, conceding just one goal in the process. It’s a run of form deserving of high praise and a run of form that won’t go unnoticed.

The final piece of the puzzle was added to the starting line-up as captain Connor Kennedy returned from a four-match ban and it took him just five minutes to make an impact.

Alex Brown’s long throw from the right was flicked on and Kennedy turned before sending a shot into the bottom corner.

If that was a good start, it turned into a perfect one on 12 minutes.

This time, Crawford did brilliantly to hold off the challenge of Maxim Kouogun in the midfield before sweeping the ball out to Connor Barrett on the right.

His cross eventually found Stead, the York defence stood off and the frontman was able to turn and pick his spot to beat Pete Jameson in the visiting goal.

The Minstermen did show signs, however, and Kouogun was just off target with a header before Jackson Smith was forced into his only big save of the game when he did brilliantly to turn Kurt Willoughby’s excellent free-kick round the post.

Smith did block a Lennell John-Lewis effort before the break after a rare moment of indecision in the Poppies defence.

But there was nothing indecisive about the second-half display.

It might not have been pleasing on the eye but Kettering defended brilliantly with the only real chance York could muster up seeing John-Lewis shooting just wide.

At the other end, Kennedy went close with a deflected effort and Stead fizzed one over the bar after skipping past a challenge.

But, in the end, that early double blast proved to be enough.

The Poppies, all of a sudden, are flying and unlike some in the play-off race, there’s no pressure on them. That only makes them that bit more dangerous…

Kettering: Jackson Smith; Barrett, Johnson, Daly, Cooper, A Brown; Kennedy, Stohrer, Jack Smith; Stead, Crawford (sub Sheriff, 78 mins). Subs not used: Milovanic, Davies, C Smith, Deacon.

York: Jameson; Dyson, Kouogun, M Brown, Sanders, Barrow (sub McKay, 81 mins); McLaughlin, Wright, Kouhyar (sub Donaldson, 66 mins); John-Lewis, Willoughby. Subs not used: Longdon, Campbell, James.

Referee: Matt Corlett.

Goals: Kennedy (5 mins, 1-0), Stead (12 mins, 2-0).

Bookings: Jack Smith, Kouogun, John-Lewis (all fouls), Donaldson (dissent).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Gary Stohrer - the sponsors opted for Callum Stead and I won’t argue, he was a nuisance to the York defence all night. But the ever-reliable Stohrer caught the eye. There was the usual hard work and tackles but he matched that with some delightful passes and he continually helped to unlock the door. A truly outstanding display.