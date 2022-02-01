Kettering Town 2 Southport 1 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Decarrey Sheriff scores his and Kettering Town's second goal as they beat Southport 2-1 at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

Okay, you’re allowed to whisper it - something might just be brewing at Kettering Town.

The roar that greeted the final whistle to confirm the Poppies’ 2-1 win over Southport at Latimer Park was one of belief, not relief.

The Sandgrounders arrived as the Vanarama National League North’s form team - unbeaten in their last 14 matches, a run stretching back to October 9 last year.

Decarrey Sheriff takes the congratulations after his second goal

But that run was ended and, in the end, there could be no arguments. Ian Culverhouse’s Kettering were worthy winners.

The new manager may have only been in place nine days but, on this evidence, little tweaks are noticeable with the biggest one being a sense of calm when the Poppies are in front.

Yes, they had to defend heroically at times but, aside from a stunning save from Jackson Smith late on, they dealt with everything Southport, quite literally, threw at them.

And, at the other end, the Poppies have a frontman who seems to be relishing his chance under the new manager.

Jackson Smith made a superb late save to put the seal on Kettering's win

Almost a forgotten piece of the puzzle, Decarrey Sheriff scored both goals on this night to make it four in four. Being shifted on loan to Peterborough Sports at the back end of last year is now a distant memory for him.

There wasn’t much sign of what was to come as Southport made a flying start.

The Poppies looked hesitant and nervy early on and the visitors broke the deadlock after just four minutes when one of Doug Tharme’s monster long throws landed on the head of Tyler Walton who nodded home with the Kettering defence static.

But, gradually, the Poppies found their stride and it was from a long throw of their own that they levelled on the quarter-hour.

Rhys Sharpe, rejuvenated in the midfield, launched it in, it was flicked on and Sheriff slid in to finish things off.

And, from there Kettering were really quite good. The livewire that is Jordon Crawford was inches away from giving them the lead when his shot whistled past the far post after a sharp turn in the area.

They came out of the blocks quickly in the second half and Connor Kennedy had claims for a penalty waved away when it looked like he had been chopped down in the area by Tharme.

But the big moment arrived on the hour when Sharpe headed the ball back into the danger area.

Time stood still but Sheriff was alive to the situation and was the calmest man in the building as he swept the ball past Cameron Mason to put Kettering in front.

Chances were few and far between from there as the Poppies went into game management mode.

Southport did apply some pressure, particularly through those long throws from Tharme but, in general the Poppies defended them well.

However, there was one final chance as Walton raced through on goal in stoppage-time. His strike was clean and it fizzed over the crossbar. Smith certainly got a brilliant and crucial touch on it, despite a goal-kick being awarded.

It was a vital moment and it put the seal on a well-deserved victory.

It’s two wins in a row, the Poppies are back up to eighth and, with 34 points on the board from 23 games, you’d like to think they are safe from any relegation issues.

The question now is, can they really push on and launch a bid for a play-off place? Stranger things have happened, even during this season.

The belief seems to be there and now, it’s certainly okay to dare to dream…

Kettering: J Smith; Barrett, Johnson, Cooper, C Smith, Brown; Stohrer, Kennedy, Sharpe; Crawford, Sheriff. Subs not used: O’Connell, Joshua, Calder, Milovanovic, Diakiesse.

Southport: Mason; Oliver, Tharme, Anson, Doyle; Munro, Bainbridge; Woods (sub Corrigan, 76 mins), Walton, Vassallo (sub Buckley-Ricketts, 76 mins); Archer. Subs not used: Benjamin, McMillan-Snelson, Edwards.

Referee: Aaron Bannister.

Goals: Walton (4 mins, 0-1), Sheriff (15 mins, 1-1), Sheriff (60 mins, 2-1).

Bookings: Barrett, Johnson, Bainbridge (all fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Decarrey Sheriff - the forward was the pick of a very good bunch. Full of running, full of confidence and two good finishes, the second in particular was lethal. He’s been given his chance by the new regime and, with four goals in four games, he’s certainly seizing it. Long may that continue.