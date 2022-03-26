Kettering Town 2 Chorley 1 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Connor Johnson takes the congratulations after he scored what proved to be the winner in Kettering Town's 2-1 victory over Chorley. Pictures by Peter Short

A five-game sequence without a victory was ended in gritty fashion as the Poppies, like they have done so often this season, dug deep to pick up all three points.

And the win keeps things interesting.

With 10 games to go, Kettering are safe and sound in mid-table. They are six points off Southport who hold the final play-off place. Beat them at Haig Avenue next weekend and things might just be fully reignited.

For the time being, Ian Culverhouse and his players will be satisfied with a hard-fought success.

There wasn’t anything too spectacular about it on a bobbly Latimer Park pitch but the Poppies did what they are good at. They worked hard and their centre-half union popped up with the crucial goals.

In particular, it’s been a good week if your name is Connor Johnson.

The defender signed a contract with the Poppies at the start of the week before returning from a ban in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Hereford.

Chris Smith's shot flies into the net to give the Poppies the lead

And he followed that up with another impressive display while popping up with what proved to be the winner.

In fact, he so nearly gave the Poppies an early lead as a looping header from a Rhys Sharpe corner came back off the crossbar.

There were chances at both ends in the first half with Jackson Smith making decent saves to deny Connor Hall and Millenic Alli while, at the other end, Connor Barrett forced Matt Urwin into a decent stop after being played in by the returning Gary Stohrer.

But the Poppies did break the deadlock five minutes into the second half.

Alex Brown’s shot was turned round the post by Urwin but, from the resulting corner, the ball dropped in the area and Chris Smith swung a boot with his shot flashing into the net.

And Kettering looked in control when that lead was doubled with 19 minutes to go.

This time, a corner was recycled out to Sharpe and his inch-perfect delivery was met by the head of Johnson who gave Urwin no chance from close-range.

Chorley, however, didn’t give up the ghost and they were back in it just three minutes later when Chris Smith bundled Hall over in the area with the frontman picking himself up to send Jackson Smith the wrong way from the spot.

However, despite the odd panicky moment, the Poppies saw things out from there and substitute Callum Stead shot over in one of the counter-attacks.

Kettering got the job done. A win was needed and they duly delivered.

With players now returning, the squad is looking that bit stronger for the final stages of the season.

It will be fascinating to see what they can conjure up in the last few weeks of the campaign.

Kettering: Jackson Smith; Barrett, Johnson, Daly, C Smith, Brown; Jack Smith (sub Stead, 62 mins), Stohrer, Sharpe; Sheriff, Crawford (sub Deacon, 62 mins). Subs not used: Herbert, Empson, Milovanic.

Chorley: Urwin; Halls, Leather, Baines, Blakeman; Calveley, Shenton; Whitehouse (sub Holmes, 68 mins), Hall, Alli (sub Ustabasi, 83 mins); Sampson (sub Blyth, h-t). Subs not used: Carroll, Bright.

Referee: Paul Brown.

Goals: C Smith (50 mins, 1-0), Johnson (71 mins, 2-0), Hall pen (74 mins, 2-1).

Bookings: Shenton, C Smith, Stead (all fouls), Holmes (unsporting behaviour).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Connor Johnson - in a week that saw him sign a contract with the club and make his return from suspension, the central defender has been excellent on the pitch. Another no-nonsense display in the air and with ball at feet and his desire to score what proved to be the winner was there for all to see.