Kettering Town 1 Hereford 1 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Stand-in skipper Rhys Sharpe scored his first goal for Kettering Town to earn them a 1-1 draw with Hereford at Latimer Park. Picture by Peter Short

A run of three defeats in a row with key players missing due to suspensions and injuries may well have put paid to any chances of a late burst towards the Vanarama National League North play-offs in the final stages of the campaign.

But this night was more about a performance than anything else.

It was pretty much a universal opinion, including from manager Ian Culverhouse himself, that the display in the 4-0 loss at Chester on Saturday was the worst of the season so far.

A reaction was needed and, in fairness, the Poppies players delivered on that front.

They will, however, probably be the more frustrated of the two sides given that they gifted Hereford their goal and, perhaps, offered more of a threat in what was a tight but watchable game between two sides who may just have to settle for mid-table finishes this season.

Make no mistake about it though, if the majority associated with Kettering had been offered that back in August, they probably would have snapped your hand off for it.

Ultimately, the Poppies’ small squad has been exposed in recent weeks and while other teams may well have the financial power to invest at this stage, Kettering have had to battle through without important players just at the wrong time.

Rhys Sharpe takes the congratulations after he scored his first goal for Kettering Town to earn a 1-1 draw with Hereford at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

However, this was a vast improvement on the weekend and they really should have made a perfect start when Chris Smith headed down a long throw from impressive stand-in captain Rhys Sharpe. The ball fell for Jordon Crawford but he blasted his shot against the crossbar when he probably should have done better.

Hereford did look a threat going forward and Tom Owen-Evans saw a free-kick stopped at the near post by Jackson Smith before disaster struck for the Poppies.

A terrible mix-up between the goalkeeper and Liam Daly ultimately resulted in Miles Storey being clear with an empty net to aim at and he duly punished the mistake to put the Bulls in front.

Given the run they’d been on, that could have sparked an implosion from Kettering.

Connor Barrett takes on Hereford's Seb Revan

Instead, they reacted well and drew level within four minutes. Crawford broke clear on the left, he drove the ball low into the box and the half clearance fell to Sharpe who showed terrific composure to powerfully place his first goal for the club into the far corner.

Kettering looked the more likely to find another goal for long spells of the second half and Decarrey Sheriff saw an effort deflected just wide while Connor Johnson, who was excellent on his return after a ban, twice couldn’t connect with crosses into the box.

The closest Kettering came was when the lively Callum Stead struck the near post after a neat turn but it was actually Hereford who finished the game strongly.

And they so nearly nicked all three points in the final minute of stoppage-time when substitute Momodou Touray took aim from 25 yards but Jackson Smith produced a fine stop to tip it over the crossbar.

The Poppies’ first game at Latimer Park for a month delivered a performance that was much-needed, even if the result wasn’t forthcoming.

A season of ups and downs looks to be heading for mid-table mediocrity.

And, in truth, when you digest everything that’s gone on, that’s something most will probably take.

Kettering: Jackson Smith; Barrett, Johnson, Daly, C Smith, Brown; Jack Smith, Sharpe; Stead; Sheriff, Crawford. Subs not used: Empson, Davies, Herbert, Milovanovic, Deacon.

Hereford: Hall; McLean, Egan, Pearce, Pollock, Revan; Patten, Haines, Owen-Evans; Faal (sub Klukowski, 64 mins), Storey (sub Touray, 44 mins). Subs not used: Pinchard, Campbell.

Referee: Jamie O’Connor.

Goals: Storey (25 mins, 0-1), Sharpe (29 mins, 1-1).

Bookings: Johnson, Egan, Haines (all fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Rhys Sharpe - the stand-in skipper led by example, covering every blade of grass in the midfield and being sensible with the ball when in possession. His long throws were a constant threat and he was a picture of composure when bagging his first goal for the Poppies.