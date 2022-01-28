Kettering official Stacey to take charge of big FA Women's Cup match

Stacey and Richard Fullicks pictured after they were both assistant-referees for Corby Town's match with Wisbech Town earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Corby Town FC

Kettering referee Stacey Fullicks will be taking charge of a big FA Women's Cup clash tomorrow (Saturday).

The local official has been appointed as the referee for the fourth round clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground (1pm).

Stacey and her husband Richard are both local officials.

And they caught the local headlines earlier this season when they were both assistant-referees for Corby Town's 2-0 win over Wisbech Town back in August.