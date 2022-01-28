Kettering official Stacey to take charge of big FA Women's Cup match
She will be in the middle at the City Ground tomorrow (Saturday)
Kettering referee Stacey Fullicks will be taking charge of a big FA Women's Cup clash tomorrow (Saturday).
The local official has been appointed as the referee for the fourth round clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at the City Ground (1pm).
Stacey and her husband Richard are both local officials.
And they caught the local headlines earlier this season when they were both assistant-referees for Corby Town's 2-0 win over Wisbech Town back in August.
A statement on the Northampton Referees Facebook page read: "We are delighted to announce that Northampton RA member Stacey Fullicks will take charge of the 4th round WFA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest v Manchester City. Great appointment Stacey, congratulations and enjoy the day."