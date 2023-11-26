Kettering let precious win slip as they are pegged back by 10-man Alvechurch

Kettering Town didn’t make the most of a man advantage for over an hour, allowing their hosts back in to the game and salvage a point in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Luca Miller celebrates firing Kttering Town into the lead at Alvechurch (Picture: Peter Short)

There were some positives with fans favourite Luca Miller getting onto the scoresheet, but the sudden upturn in positivity was certainly halted, as Kettering wasted ample possession and opportunities, to reiterate that they are not yet out of the woods.

Church started the game above Kettering purely on goal difference and it was them who had the first real opportunity on 11 minutes when the dangerous Jaanal Gordon received the ball from an errant Kettering pass and was allowed to shoot from 20 yards out, only to strike the base of the post.

The same player was given a second bite of the cherry on eight minutes, but Ben Toseland managed to distract the striker enough to force the shot wide of the goal.

Bradley Foster was arguably the host’s man of the man and was first called into action on 26 minutes - needing to be at full stretch to deny Tom Scott who shot low inside the area.

The turning point of the game came on the half hour mark.

Referee James Lunn was in the perfect place when Mackenzie Lamb dived in with both feet on captain Rhys Sharpe, to give a straight red card.

Minutes later and Kettering took the lead through Miller.

The Kettering academy product could have squared the ball to Lewthwaite, but instead opted to shoot from 18 yards out past the hand of Foster.

Half time came just at the right time for Alvechurch to regroup and change shape.

But that did not stop Kettering starting brightly in the second half. Scott’s cross from the right found Lewthwaite but the striker’s header was well saved by Foster on 51 minutes.

Moments later Dan Jarvis was allowed to shoot from range but again the gloveman palmed the ball wide of the goal.

Alvechurch were always dangerous on the break leaving two up front and it was on the break where Kettering have been undone on many occasions this season.

And this was the case yet again when statuesque defending allowed the Gordon acres of space in the center of the pitch to take a touch and loft his shot over the top of Johnson and into the roof the net.

The introduction of Sam Bennett created further chances for Kettering to retake the lead but Lewthwaite, Langmead and Dawson all squandered chances from close range with either an inspired Foster or a yellow shirt getting in the way.

Many would argue that earlier in the season, Kettering wouldn’t have gained four points from their last two games, but if the Poppies are going to continue to climb the table, they need to learn to finish their dinner and find a ruthless streak.