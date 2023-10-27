Kettering boss Leese demands 'more of the same' in crucial Berkhamsted clash

Kettering Town boss Andy Leese (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies clambered out of the relegation zone on Tuesday night as they produced what Leese described as their 'most rounded performance of the season' to claim a 2-0 win at Leiston.

Second half goals from Sam Bennett and Tyrone Lewthwaite secured the victory, which was only the second of the season in the league for Kettering.

And Leese now wants to see his side to maintain their performance levels as they go to a Berkhamsted side sitting one point and two places below them in the table.

Berko have endured a difficult start to the season, and on Saturday were humiliated as they were thrashed 9-0 at Coalville Town.

They reacted to that battering by signing three new players, including former AFC Rushden & Diamonds skipper Luke Massingham, and turned in a much-improved performance with a 2-2 draw with Stratford Town on Tuesday.

And Leese is warning his players they will be in for a difficult afternoon on Saturday unless they are on their game.

"I think Berkhamsted have picked up a bit," said the Poppies boss.

"They have signed three or four players since last weekend and they picked up a point on Tuesday night.

"So you can't place too much score on what they did on Saturday, and we just want to produce more of the same."

A motivation for the Poppies players is that they know a win on Saturday will lift them a further place in the table, as Leiston in the spot above them aren't playing.

They can also close in on a cluster of clubs above them, and Leese said: "We have got games in hand, and Saturday will almost be one of those games in hand, because a lot of the teams are tied up in the FA Trophy.