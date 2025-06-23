Kettering boss Hollyhead makes second swoop on Puritans as he signs winger Stanley

Director of football Fabian Forde welcomes Connor Stanley to Latimer Park (Picture courtesy of PoppiesMedia)

New Kettering Town boss Simon Hollyhead has made his second raid on former club Banbury United to sign winger Connor Stanley.

With defender George Forsyth having already followed Hollyhead from Oxfordshire to Latimer Park, Stanley has now done the same having been a key player for the Puritans line-up last season.

Redditch-born Stanley began his career at Birmingham City before making the move to the Manchester United Academy in 2018, where he failed to make a first team appearance.

He did make his senior debut in America in the USL Championship for Atlanta United on loan, before signing for Bolton Wanderers and joining their B team squad in the summer of 2022.

Stanley failed to force his way into Bolton's first team set up, but had loan spells at Bamber Bridge and FC United of Manchester, before signing for Hereford in 2023.

Spells at Stourbridge and Alvechurch followed, before Stanley signed for Banbury last November, and he now makes the switch to the Poppies where he will once again be reunited with Hollyhead.

A club statement read: "Kettering Town FC are delighted to confirm the signing of exciting winger Connor Stanley, who played in both games against the Poppies during the 2024-25 season.

"The club welcomes Connor and wishes him all the best for the coming season."

Stanley is the fourth new signing to commit to the Poppies, following on from Forsyth, striker Leon Lobjoit and goalkeeper Paul White.