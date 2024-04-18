Kepper Jezeph's red proves so costly as battling Poppies' slip to Stamford defeat

A disconsolate Dan Jezeph leaves the pitch after being red-carded (Picture: Peter Short)

​Kettering couldn't do any worse than the weekend when they were thumped 4-0 at Royston, and those in red put in a shift worthy of the shirt at Latimer Park.

Michael Reindorf was a new man, while Bruno Andrade, Harry Reilly and Charlie Marzano put in excellent performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Shaw had the first chancer but shot straight at Jezeph, while at the other end Reindorf shot just over.

Action from the Poppies' 2-1 loss to Stamford (Picture: Peter Short)

Stamford keeper Michael Duggan was then sold down the river as Kettering took the lead on 22 minutes.

Ashton Offler’s pass back was short and Reindorf stole the ball before playing it into the path of Andrade to lash the ball home.

Kettering had ample chances to add a second but Huw Dawson's shot was saved and a double effort from Andrade was blocked, with Marzano's follow-up also cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daniels also had chances to equalise in the first half, and they continued to bang at their hosts’ door in the second half.

The game was then turned on it's head just before the hour mark.

A quick-counter from Stamford tempted Jezeph to rush off his line and he took taking out Thomas Siddons just outside the area.

Jezeph saw a straight red and with no substitute keeper on the bench, captain George Forsyth went in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford then equalised on 65 when Tendai Chitiza unleashed a shot past Forsyth.

From then on it was one-way traffic, but it was Kettering who shot themselves in the foot to provide the Daniels with the winner.

Forsyth had time to clear a back pass but instead tried a trick too many and the evergreen Jon Challinor pounced to score.

The Poppies did create a glorious chance to equalise late on but Ty Lewthwaite's cross evaded everyone in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad