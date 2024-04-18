Kepper Jezeph's red proves so costly as battling Poppies' slip to Stamford defeat
Kettering couldn't do any worse than the weekend when they were thumped 4-0 at Royston, and those in red put in a shift worthy of the shirt at Latimer Park.
Michael Reindorf was a new man, while Bruno Andrade, Harry Reilly and Charlie Marzano put in excellent performances.
Lee Shaw had the first chancer but shot straight at Jezeph, while at the other end Reindorf shot just over.
Stamford keeper Michael Duggan was then sold down the river as Kettering took the lead on 22 minutes.
Ashton Offler’s pass back was short and Reindorf stole the ball before playing it into the path of Andrade to lash the ball home.
Kettering had ample chances to add a second but Huw Dawson's shot was saved and a double effort from Andrade was blocked, with Marzano's follow-up also cleared.
The Daniels also had chances to equalise in the first half, and they continued to bang at their hosts’ door in the second half.
The game was then turned on it's head just before the hour mark.
A quick-counter from Stamford tempted Jezeph to rush off his line and he took taking out Thomas Siddons just outside the area.
Jezeph saw a straight red and with no substitute keeper on the bench, captain George Forsyth went in goal.
Stamford then equalised on 65 when Tendai Chitiza unleashed a shot past Forsyth.
From then on it was one-way traffic, but it was Kettering who shot themselves in the foot to provide the Daniels with the winner.
Forsyth had time to clear a back pass but instead tried a trick too many and the evergreen Jon Challinor pounced to score.
The Poppies did create a glorious chance to equalise late on but Ty Lewthwaite's cross evaded everyone in the box.
After the heroics of securing safety, the season has fizzled out, but manager Lavery wants to go out with a bang - first with a final home win in their final league game of the season against Coalville Town on Saturday before the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final against AFC Diamonds on April 30.