Kelly-Evans sees red as Bedford deny Poppies victory with late, late leveller at Latimer Park

Isiah Noel-Williams is congratulated after he netted for Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

It needed a 98th minute equaliser for Bedford Town to end Kettering Town's winning streak.

But a red card for key man Devon Kelly-Evans after the final whistle of the 2-2 will annoy manager Richard Lavery more, after a tense game in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Eagles fans were openly delighted to be reunited with the Poppies during their play-off final win last season, ‘Kettering Town, we're coming for you’ were the chants coming from the Eyrie terraces.

And the dying seconds goal celebrations demonstrated just how highly they regard the rivalry.

Ryan Blake scores for Bedford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Those celebrations however will also act as a timely reminder to management, that the Poppies are the scalp that everyone wants, and they will need to come up with creative ways to break down stubborn defences.

The usually free-flowing Poppies were stifled for much of the game and were only able to register four shots on goal, two of which they scored from.

The hosts started the brighter, enjoying the majority of possession.

But Bedford's defensive setup was able to frustrate Nile Ranger and Jonny Edwards, allowing them so few touches of the ball.

Andi Thanoj's shot flies into the Bedford net (Picture: Peter Short)

On 18 minutes, and against the run of play, Bedford took the lead through a simple but very effective counter attack - Leon Lobjoit's through ball from the center circle fell perfectly into the path of Ryan Blake who surged forward before placing the ball through the legs of Dan Jezeph.

Kettering hit back seven minutes later through Isiah Noel-Williams.

A simple throw-in move found the feet of the center forward on the corner of the area and his fizzing shot left Adam Harrison with no chance.

Kelly-Evans saw his shot blocked two minutes after the restart as the hosts looked to make an impact, but the second half followed much of the same pattern as the first.

Leon Lobjoit battles with Kettering's Devon Kelly-Evans (Picture: Peter Short)

Sam Brown was outstanding for Bedford Town, denying Ben Hart from delivering dangerous crosses on multiple occasions whilst also sending in accurate long throws when given the attacking opportunity.

Luca Miller and Kai Fifield took to the field in place of Ranger and Noel-Williams and on 77 minutes, Kettering's dominance of possession finally told.

A corner on the left eventually found Fifield who's initial shot was blocked, but the ball fell kindly for Andi Thanoj to unleash a first time shot which flew past the rooted Harrison.

Game management was now the watchword and Kettering seemed to be in control, but when six minutes stoppage time was shown, the drama unfolded.

Carl Mensah's header two minutes into stoppage time rattled the crossbar and immediately up the other end, Edwards could have secured the points by squaring the ball to the waiting Fifield instead of ballooning his shot over the bar late on.

On 97 minutes Rob Hall was brought on to the field by Bedford boss Lee Bircham, and it was his delivery into the area from a needlessly given away free kick that allowed Mensah to take the second chance and lash home into the net to send those from Bedfordshire into delirium.

There was just enough time for the match to restart and Kelly-Evans to lose his head after a tackle from Eddie Panter and kick back out making clear connection.

This led to a mass brawl of players and coaching staff resulting in a straight red for Kelly-Evans who will now miss Kettering's biggest day at Latimer Park.

Two further red cards were shown to Bedford Town players and coaching staff.

It wasn't a pretty end for the incredible crowd of 2,093 to witness in what was so close to being a perfect day for the Poppies.

But with a handy four point advantage at the top of the league and personnel that can replace such a key player like Kelly-Evans, fans shouldn't lose too much sleep over a few minutes of madness.