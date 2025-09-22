Jones at the double as Doughboys go sixth with big win over Mickleover

Will Jones scores for Welligborough Town on Saturday (Picture: RibWobb Photography)

Wellingborough Town moved into the top six of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division with an impressive 4-2 win over Mickleover on Saturday, twice coming from behind to claim all three points.

The Doughboys bounced back from their narrow 1-0 midweek home reverse at the hands of leaders Coventry Sphinx to secure third win in four.

The match got off to the worst start for Jake Stone's side as Mickleover claimed a second-minute lead, but the Doughboys reacted well and levelled on 20 minutes through Taylor Franklin.

The vistors then regained the lead on 34 minutes, but their advantage was short-lived as Will Jones struck to make it 2-2 just three minutes later.

Wellingborough celebrate a goal against Mickleover (Picture: RibWobb Photography)

The teams went in all square at the interval, but it was the Doughboys who took the lead for the first time in the match on the hour mark, with Danny Draper making it 3-2.

Jones then netted his second seven minutes later to put Borough 4-2 ahead, and that was how it stayed until the end.

The win sees the Doughboys rise to sixth in the Midlands Division table, just one point behind fifth-placed Basford United, although they have played two games more.

Stone's men are also just four points off leaders Sphinx.

The Doughboys have a free midweek before they travel to third-placed Belper Town on Saturday.