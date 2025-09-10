Jones at the double as Doughboys deliver cup shock to sink Peterborough Sports

Will Jones scored twice as Wellingborough Town beat Peterborough Sports (Picture: RibWobb Photography)

Jake Stone was a happy man after seeing his Wellingborough Town team make it two wins in the space of three days as they saw off Peterborough Sports 3-1 in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at the Dog & Duck on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doughboys claimed a welcome 1-0 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division win at previously-unbeaten Rugby Borough on Saturday, and followed that up with an emphatic midweek win over their National League North visitors.

Borough got off to a flyer and led 3-0 inside the opening 38 minutes thanks to a Will Jones double and a strike from skipper Jack O'Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports pulled one back before the break, but Stone's side saw out the win with a solid second-half display to set up a home quarter-final date with Northampton Town Under-18s in the quarter-finals.

"I thought everybody was brilliant, even the subs that came on,” Stone told @doughboys_wtfc.

"It was good to get some of the scholar lads from Moulton College on the bench, and one of them got on (Harry Weatheril) and put a lot of effort in, and that was good to see.

"I thought we were brilliant and it was the best we have played all season. We were a threat in every way, putting the ball in the box, from set-pieces, and it was a good day. I can't single any one player out, and I thought everyone was fantastic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on a good week, Stone stressed that he is hoping this is just the start for his team.

"It's only two wins in a matter of days and it makes everybody feel good in the dressing room, but there is still plenty of work to do," said the Doughboys boss.

"As nice as it is to beat a National League North side, the priority is trying to go up positions in the league and we have to perform like that, or close to that, week in, week out, especially in the league.

"So we take the positives and try and copy it come Saturday against Boldmere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made changes from last Saturday to give people minutes, and all the lads that came in who were on the bench at Rugby have given me a massive headache ahead of this Saturday, and that is exactly what you want."

Boldmere are currently two places above 14th-placed Doughboys in the Midlands Division, with both sides tied on seven points.