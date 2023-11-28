Jim Le Masurier's pledge to Kettering Town fans as he is named new boss

Jim Le Masurier says he is determined to give the Kettering Town supporters 'a club to be proud of' after he was appointed the new first team manager.

New Kettering Town boss Jim Le Masurier (Picture: Peter Short)

Le Masurier was confirmed as the Poppies boss on Monday, a little more than two weeks after the sacking of Andy Leese.

His assistant manager will be Kelvin Langmead, who will also continue to play, while joining the first team coaching staff are Frankie Fry, who will combine the role with that as lead coach for the Poppies under-18s, and Shaun Allen who returns as goalkeeper coach.

Le Masurier, who was only brought back to the Poppies in a coaching capacity by Leese in October, had been in caretaker charge for two games, a 2-0 win over leaders Mickleover and Saturday's 1-1 draw at Alvechurch.

The former Kettering player has been awarded the job despite the club receiving a reported 80 applications from the post.

Le Masurier will charge of his first game as permanent manager on Tuesday when Nuneaton are the visitors to Latimer Park (ko 7.45pm) in the Pitching-In Souther League Premier Central, and he is excited by the challenge ahead.

“Since being invited to join Andy Leese’s management team five weeks ago, it has been extremely evident that there are some great people at Kettering Town," said Le Masurier.

"That is widely across the management team, players and board of directors.

"This has made my return extremely effortless and I want to thank everyone for their help in welcoming me during this period."

Le Masurier admitted it was a tough decision to step into Leese's shoes, especially as it was the former manager who brought him to the club in the first place.

Leese was relieved of his duties following an underwhelming start to the season, culminating in a 3-1 defeat at Colaville Town on November 11.

But the new boss said it was simply too good an opportunity to turn down, with the warm welcome he has received, and the potential of the club, the reasons.

"Personally I was gutted that the reign of Andy Leese was ended so soon as I still have a great level of respect for him," said Le Masurier.

"I was honoured to be asked to caretake the role in the interim and the players, fans and staff have been nothing short of amazing with the level of support shown and I’m sure we will want the same outcome when it comes to positivity shown on the pitch.

"Myself, Kelvin, Frankie and Shaun will endeavour to represent the club with professionalism, desire and drive in order to give supporters, players and club associates a club to be proud of and help push us all in the right direction.

"I can absolutely assure you, all players are fully focused on getting things right and improving our current league status and we all hope we can have an influential part to play in repaying your commitment and patience to Kettering Town.”

Acting Poppies chairman Graham Starmer said: “We have been very impressed with the professionalism shown by both Jim and Kelvin since Andy Leese’s departure.

"This, combined with a good run of results, and understanding of the current squad and playing budget, were important factors in our decision.

"As was the support of the dressing room and the knowledge of players in the local area were also qualities we were looking for.

"We wish them both every success and we will support them as much as we can to keep us rising up the league table”