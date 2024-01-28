Jarvis strike sinks Hitchin and sends Poppies clear of relegation zone

Dan Jarvis fired home the only goal of the game at Hitchin (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies rung the changes and produced a professional performance to seal the victory that moves them clear of AFC Sudbury, who sit in the final relegation place following Nuneaton Borough's sad demise.

At the recent fans forum, Poppies boss Jim Le Masurier promised to 'freshen up' the playing squad, and he was true to his word - watching his new recruits raise the bar of what is now to be expected for the rest of the season.

It cannot be denied that Nuneaton's misfortune and eventual resignation from the league, meaning their records were expunged, has been to Kettering's benefit.

Dan Jarvis was all smiles after netting the Poppies' winner at Hitchin (Picture: Peter Short)

But the club were in a position to capitalise and they have secured the services of key players that will not only bolster the personnel in what will a busy period, but will also challenge the rest of the squad to raise their level should they wish to get significant game time in a red shirt.

From minute one, Kettering were dominant and played with purpose.

Lewis White could and probably should have put the visitors in the lead as early as the fourth minute but his header went over the bar.

On 10 minutes Kane Richards received the ball from Dan Jarvis in the centre of the field in acres of space, but had too much time to think when one-on-one with keeper Charles Horlock who saved well to his right.

Jim Le Masurier applauds the travelling Poppies fans after the victory at Hitchin on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

A rejuvenated Tyrone Lewthwaite was relishing the new partnership and was a constant problem for the hosts.

He turned the ball home on 17 minutes after being man-handled by both Horlock and Nathan Fratter, but referee Mick Fletcher decided that Lewthwaite has caused the original offence and chalked off the goal.

Ten minutes later and Kettering were denied a stonewall penalty when Lewthwaite was on the ball before Kye Tearle's outstretched leg bought the striker down inside the area.

Again, referee Fletcher disagreed and instead showed Lewthwaite a yellow card for simulation.

The relentless pressure from Kettering finally told on 32 minutes when yet again Lewthwaite looked all but certain to score, but his mis-timed effort deflected off a Hitchin defender into the path of Jarvis who drove the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Hitchin finally created their first clear-cut chance on the stroke of half time - Kettering's defence was caught napping and Fin Wilkinson was unchallenged in the area when a cross came in from the right, but he couldn't test Daniel Jezeph in the Poppies goal and nodded the ball over the bar.

Still not done with the goalmouth action, Richards tried to double the Poppies lead but his 25-yard shot went just wide of the upright.

Moments later his driving run into the Hitchin half finally led to a dangerous pass towards Lewthwaite but his heavy touch saw the ball balloon over the bar.

The second half was a lot quiter affair with Kettering blunting any Hitchin attack with the hosts still choosing to play out from the back.

Lathaniel Rowe-Turner had to clear off the line on 73 minutes when former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Gleeson put a fizzing cross across the face of the Poppies goal.

Jezeph was called into action on 80 minutes when from no where, Tearle unleashed an audacious shot from 30 yards out which needed tipping over the bar.

By now it was only the hosts looking likely to score with regular crosses coming into the area, but resolute defence denied Jack Snelus on 87 and Wilkinson in added time.

Doncaster Rovers loanee Jack Degrunchy could have sealed the win for Kettering but after receiving the ball on the counter from substitute Bruno Andrade, he couldn't get a proper shot away despite the lack of yellow shirts around him.

A second goal was the least Kettering deserved for the effort put in.

But a clean sheet, the points and most importantly the desire shown by the new look Poppies squad will give the coaching squad and fans alike a lot to smile about.