Jarvis and Yussuf strike as Poppies move seven points clear of drop zone

Action from Kettering Town's crucial 2-0 win over AFC Sudbury on Tuesday (Pictures: Peter Short)

It was only the Poppies’ second home league win of the season and manager Richard Lavery allowed the players to celebrate the victory.

But after the match he reiterated that he was brought to the club to win, and that only just avoiding the drop wouldn't be satisfactory.

Many times this season Kettering have had a crucial game in front of their home fans and gone on to fluff their lines.

Action from Kettering's 2-0 win over AFC Sudbury (Picture: Peter Short)

This game felt very much like the season hung on this result, with just four points separating the sides before kick-off, and for once the Poppies didn't disappoint.

During the pre-match warm-ups, Kettering fans will have been delighted to see the return of former league title winner Declan Towers back in the squad.

The match started at a frenetic pace and although chances were far and few between, tackles flew in and neither side were timid when venturing forward either.

It was Sudbury who had the first chance on 13 minutes when Jacob Pinnington broke down the right and his cross flashed across the face of goal.

Action from Kettering 2-0 win over AFC Sudbury

It needed just a touch from a yellow shirt to find the goal, but thankfully for Kettering it didn’t come.

The same move was repeated three minutes later but Josh Allen could only shoot wide of goal.

Poppies goalkeeper Dan Jezeph was called into action on 24 minutes, needing a strong hand to deny Pinnington's shot 12 yards out.

But Kettering were enjoying more and more time in the opposition's final third with Michael Reindorf and Adi Yussuf's energy inspiring others to play around them.

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery enjoyed a win at Latimer Park on Tuesday night

Rhys Sharpe was having a fine game and Dan Jarvis caused a number of problems for both Sudbury center backs.

Kettering crucially took the lead through Jarvis on 32 minutes - the Poppies player turning in from eight yards out after a previous effort was well saved by James Bradbrook.

More importantly the hosts did something they haven't done many times this season and kept their lead in tact until half-time.

Fans didn't have long to wait for the second goal.

Just two minutes after the restart. Reindorf trapped the ball in the area before the ball bobbled out and ran into the path of Yussuf to guide home.

A two goal lead is apparently the hardest lead to defend but Kettering did it with aplomb with Sharpe and Huw Dawson not shirking their defencing duties whilst the ‘experienced back three of Towers, Langmead and Rowe-Turner gave Sudbury little to work with.

Jake Turner and Ben Hunter had glorious opportunities to halve the deficit, but both opportunities were blasted just over the bar.

The clean sheet will be just as pleasing at the win for Lavery and more importantly Kettering fans left Latimer Park with a smile on their faces. #