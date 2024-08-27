Action from Wellingborough Town's 0-0 draw with Corby Town at the Dog & Duck on Saturday (Picture: Jimm Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell felt his team's 0-0 derby day draw with Wellingborough Town on Monday was 'a fair result'.

A crowd of more than 700 turned out at the Dog & Duck for the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash, and it was honours even at the end of a hard-fought battle.

The win sees Corby remain top of the table and unbeaten after six matches, although they did lose their 100 per cent record with their lead over second-placed Worcester now four points.

The two sides meet in a top-of-the-table clash at Steel Park on Saturday.

As for the Doughboys, the result is a continuation of their excellent start to the season following their promotion from the United Counties League.

Jake Stone's side find themselves fifth in the table, having lost just one of their opening five matches.

Both sides had their attacking moments on Monday in game of not too many chances, with Corby finishing strongly after the Doughboys had enjoyed the better of the early exchanges, and Setchell was satisfield to claim a share of the spoils.

"That was a tough, physical game of football, and if I am being honest I think a draw is a fair result," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc

"We had six first teamers out which is tough to manage after the run of games we have had, but the facts are Wellingborough had the better chances first half, and we came on strong in the second half.

"We had our moments, but a point away from home is never a bad result, especially in a local derby, and especially after the run we have had and the players we have missing, and we will have a couple of them back for Saturday.

"You are not going to win every game are you? You are going to lose and draw games along the way that's for certain, but what we did do is make sure we didn't lose it, which I think is very important."