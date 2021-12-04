It's hard to take, says Corby Town boss Mills after another loss

Corby Town manager Gary Mills

Gary Mills knows Corby Town must turn their form around quickly and he insists “hard work” is the only answer after they slumped to a third defeat in a row in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Brodie Litchfield’s second-half goal condemned the Steelmen to defeat at Steel Park as high-flying Belper Town maintained their fine recent form with a 1-0 success.

The latest setback - Corby’s 10th defeat of the campaign - has left them in 13th place in the table and a massive 16 points off the play-off places.

Their next game is at lowly Wisbech Town next weekend and Mills knows his team must find a result when they head to take on the Fenmen.

“We got into good areas a few times and the final ball wasn’t good enough,” the Corby boss said.

“But I thought we did well in the first half. We didn’t create an abundance of chances but we were solid and we didn’t look like we were going to concede.

“But the goal has come from a throw, their centre-forward has won the ball and their midfield player has run off the back of one of our’s and it’s in the back of the net.

“That’s what has cost us at the end of the day.

“To get a clean sheet would have been something to go and build on but we have ended up with nothing.

“It’s a poor run for us and it has to come to an end. It’s hard to take. There’s no magic potion other than working hard.

“With every defeat comes negativity and a lack of confidence so we need something to get us back to being positive and that’s getting a win.

“We will work hard in training, we will work hard at what we do and go away to Wisbech and try to scrap a result out of it.

“We are all getting sick of not winning football matches. I am a football manager and you take pride in winning matches and we’re not doing that at the moment.

“It’s a tough one but you have to come through these situations. We have to make something of the season. Winning becomes a habit and losing becomes a habit and we have got the latter at the moment.