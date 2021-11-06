It's gone on long enough now, says Mills as Corby are beaten at Ilkeston

Gary Mills

Gary Mills admitted Corby Town paid the price for a poor second-half display as they were eventually well beaten 4-0 at high-flying Ilkeston Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The Steelmen went in at half-time at 0-0 and had their chances in an even opening period.

But the floodgates opened once Ilkeston had opened the scoring on 70 minutes as they ran out convincing winners.

And Mills conceded the Steelmen’s poor form has now “gone on long enough”.

“We had the better chances in the first half, we had two or three good chances to go 1-0, maybe 2-0 up at half-time but we didn’t take them,” the Corby boss said.

“But 10 minutes into the second half they were dominating and they looked like the side who were going to go and do what they did.

“I thought we competed superbly well in the first half but not in the second. It doesn’t take a genius to work out it’s a 90-minute game, not a 45-minute game.

“We didn’t win enough second balls in the second half and it’s disappointing.

“It might not have been a 4-0 game but that’s the scoreline. I feel sorry for our goalkeeper because he has pulled off some good saves along with the two centre-halves who played well again.

“There are a few that need to look at someone like Gary Mulligan and look at the heart he has and the way he plays the game.

“We have got to start winning games. It’s gone on long enough now.

“We aren’t just losing games, we are losing them convincingly and it’s not acceptable.

“Myself, my assistant Darron (Gee) and the players have got to do something about it.”