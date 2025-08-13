It's from two from two for Poppies as they ease past Leiston at Latimer Park!

Nile Ranger is congratulated after firing the Poppines into the lead against Leiston (Picture: Peter Short)

​Kettering Town made no mistakes in front of a huge crowd at Latimer Park on Tuesday night as they comfortably beat Leiston 3-0 in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Pre-match scenes are rarely more perfect in non-league football - glorious sunshine, live music in the clubhouse and fans flocking to see their new heroes perform on home soil for the first time.

And for once, the Poppies didn't fluff their lines as they easily put Leiston to the sword in front of 1,368 delighted fans.

Make no mistake, Leiston made the Poppies work for the points.

Alfie Lewis celebrates scoring Kettering's second goal against Leiston (Pictures: Peter Short)

But the defensive woes that were on show against Royston Town during Saturday’s crazy 4-3 victory weren't to be seen on this occasion.

Defenders Will Glennon, Levi Andoh and captain George Forsyth all stood strong on the now expensively renovated and plush Latimer Park playing surface

Emergency loanee signing Jason Alexander, back at the Poppies, took to the goalkeeping job like he had never left the place, and he showed his skill inside seven minutes to keep out Adam Mills' pot-shot from inside the area.

Striker Nile Ranger saw his header on 14 minutes well saved by another former Poppy goalkeeper Billy Johnson.

Kettering's Eddie Oppong was named man of the match

But the former Newcastle United man wasn't to be denied a second time when Jamar Loza crossed from the right for Ranger to bundle home just yards out at the back post.

Alfie Lewis doubled the Poppies’ lead six minutes later when no obvious pass appeared infront of him - opting to shoot from 25 yards out and his low fizzing effort went beyond the outstretched hand of Johnson.

A quieter second half was well marshalled by the Poppies with Johnson keeping out Loza's fierce effort from close range on 57 minutes.

But it was a matter of time for a third goal to arrive for Kettering.

Alfie Lewis's shot flies into the Leiston net (Picture: Peter Short)

Wyatt Hill brought down Lewis inside the area and a confident Ranger stepped up to take the spot kick.

However Johnson guessed correctly diving to his left, but substitute Kai Fiefield was on hand to convert the rebound on 73 minutes.

At the final whistle manager Simon Hollyhead, along with a number of players, replicated Richard Lavery's winning celebration towards the crowd which brought the house down.

It is clear that very quickly these new faces are becoming part of the Poppies fabric.

For a brief moment Kettering were even top of the table before Bishop Stortford pulled clear in their game.

But good things come to those who wait and thankfully for those who are enjoying the start of the season, they haven't long to wait as Kettering entertain Barwell at Latimer Park on Saturday.