It's 'do or die' as Kettering Town take on fellow play-off hopefuls Alfreton

In what is the Poppies’ penultimate league game of the season and their last at home, they take on an in-form Alfreton side at Latimer Park (3pm kick-off) with both knowing a defeat would all-but end their top-seven hopes

Boston United, who host Gloucester City this afternoon, currently hold the final play-off berth.

They are a point ahead of Alfreton and two clear of Kettering who are just ahead of Spennymoor Town on goal difference.

Ian Culverhouse’s team go into this afternoon’s showdown on the back of three successive draws against big-hitters Kidderminster Harriers, Gateshead and AFC Fylde which have kept them in the hunt for an extended campaign.

Alfreton, meanwhile, have emerged from the bottom half of the table to be in play-off contention after a superb nine-match unbeaten run, which continued with a goalless draw against Chester on Saturday.

Both clubs’ seasons are very much on the line over the course of 90 minutes this afternoon and Kettering’s first-team coach Joe Simpson is hoping a big crowd will be on hand as his team bid to keep their hopes alive.

“We are coming up against a hell of a side with one of the best number nines (Matt Rhead) in non-League football,” Simpson said.

“But we will go and give it a go.

“We will fight, we will be combative and we will see what we can do.

“We have to thank the fans who travelled (to Fylde) on Saturday, to travel four or five hours up there is unbelievable.

“They have been brilliant all season and the same goes for those at home.