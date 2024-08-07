It's delight for boss Harriman as Diamonds claim first win in FA Cup for six years

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Michael Harriman (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman was a very happy man after AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a first FA Cup win for six years on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamonds beat county neighbours Corby Town 2-1 in a tense penalty shootout after the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw after extra-time, and they now progress to the Preliminary Round where they will travel to Newark & Sherwood United on August 17.

A total of six penalty kicks were missed in a low-quality shootout at Hayden Road, but Harriman wasn't bothered about that as his side claimed a precious win, having been denied victory in the original tie at Steel Park on Saturday by a 99th-minute equaliser as that match also ended 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Corby took a 33rd-minute lead through Fletcher Toll, only for Jamal Adams to level things up with a stunning strike on the stroke of half time, curling the ball home from 20 yards.

"The boys were great from start to finish, and to bounce back after the disappointment of conceding so late on Saturday and pick ourselves up and show that fight and determination was fantastic," said Harriman.

"The Corby goal kind of came against the run of play, I thought we were in the ascendancy and looked like we would score, but we got a bit sloppy at the back and found ourselves 1-0 down.

"It was great to show the resilience to come back, and Jamal's finish was unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a player that is just finding his form, his confidence is growing, and we said before the game if you are in and around the box just have a shot as you don't know what will happen and he has pulled out a wonder strike.

"It's ended up a great night for us."

Diamonds did receive a let-off when Corby missed a penalty in the closing minutes of normal time following a foul in the box by Jarvis Wilson, but they did enough to take the match to spot-kicks, and were then the team to hold their nerve.

"It's a game that will go down as one of penalties," admitted Harriman.

"They missed one in normal time, and in the penalty shootout at the end I think there were five misses or whatever, but we won't look at that now, we will just look forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The penalties certainly weren't the greatest, but we'll take the win and look ahead to the next game."

Diamonds start their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign on Saturday when they entertain Lye Town (ko 3pm).