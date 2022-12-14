It’s ‘business as usual’ for Diamonds interim boss Vernon
Matt Vernon insists it’s “business as usual” for AFC Rushden & Diamonds this week.
Diamonds are preparing for their final game before Christmas as they take on Basford United at Hayden Road on Saturday.
It was a frustrating last weekend for interim boss Vernon and his players as they, along with a number of supporters, travelled over to Needham Market only for the game to be called off 45 minutes before kick-off due to a frozen pitch.
Vernon is wary the continued cold snap could have a role to play on Saturday.
However, despite that and the fact that Diamonds could well be closing in on the appointment of a new permanent manager, he insists his focus is fully on preparing the squad for Basford.
Diamonds dropped to the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central last Saturday after Hednesford Town drew 1-1 at Redditch United and they remain nine points adrift of safety.
“At the moment, my understanding is that I prepare as normal,” Vernon said.
“The club will do what they have to do but myself, Jordan (coach Williams) and Sneds (Dean Snedker) will prepare as normal for Basford.
“They had a good win at the weekend against Royston so we will have to have a look at what they have done.
“I don’t know what Hayden Road will look like over the week but it’s just business as usual.
“You plan for it and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. That’s the life of coaches at this time of year.”
Vernon, meanwhile, admitted he was left “confused” by the events of last Saturday as Diamonds were given the go ahead to travel to Suffolk for a scheduled 1pm kick-off at Needham, only for the game to then be called off.
“I’m still a little bit confused as to what actually happened,” Vernon added.
“I spoke to our secretary at around 8.30am and she told me she had been reassured by Needham that there was no need for a pitch inspection.
“So we went on the bus, picked up players and fans and the weather looked alright but it was one area on the far side of the pitch that was a problem.
“There were some spots that were solid but it was even suggested we put it back to a 2pm kick-off but the referee said that could have happened but Needham had sent home some of their players.
“And I was disappointed that discussion had happened without me even being there.
“I don’t really know who is to blame but we are all working on such tight budgets and for us to waste hundreds of pounds on a coach is not great.
“It’s not a great advert for the league and it doesn’t build relationships between clubs very well.”
Diamonds, meanwhile, have confirmed Kartell Dawkins, who scored in last week’s 3-1 home loss to Tamworth, has been recalled by parent club Leicester City so he can participate in a trial at Sheffield Wednesday while it was also confirmed that Nathan Hicks has been unavailable recently due to personal reasons.