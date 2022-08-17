It’s been a ‘roller coaster’ for perfect Steelmen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tsaguim Florian heads home Corby Town's goal in the 1-0 victory at Hinckley Leicester Road. Pictures by Jim Darrah

But it’s been a case of all’s well that ends well with the Steelmen making a 100 per cent start to their Northern Premier League Midlands campaign.

They haven’t done things the easy way, however, as Tristan Dunkley was sent-off in the first half of Saturday’s opener with Coleshill Town but Tsaguim Florian struck the only goal of the game in the second period before also being red-carded late on.

Florian headed Corby into the lead in their clash at Hinckley Leicester Road on Tuesday and was then sent-off for the second game in a row.

Match action from the Steelmen's midweek victory at Hinckley Leicester Road

But Attenborough’s team saw things out to seal another 1-0 success to maintain a perfect start, which they will hope to continue when they head to Yaxley on Saturday.

“It’s been a roller coaster over the two games,” Attenborough, who took over as manager at Steel Park over the summer, said.

“On Saturday, I thought we were brilliant.

"We looked solid and we had to change our game plan after the red card but the lads were outstanding, particularly in the second half.

“At Hinckley, we probably weren’t so good. We didn’t create enough but we did a job on them.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s a team that is still gelling together and we will get better.