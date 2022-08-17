News you can trust since 1897
It’s been a ‘roller coaster’ for perfect Steelmen

Lee Attenborough says it has been a “roller coaster” for Corby Town in their first two league games of the season.

By Jon Dunham
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:40 pm
Tsaguim Florian heads home Corby Town's goal in the 1-0 victory at Hinckley Leicester Road. Pictures by Jim Darrah
But it’s been a case of all’s well that ends well with the Steelmen making a 100 per cent start to their Northern Premier League Midlands campaign.

They haven’t done things the easy way, however, as Tristan Dunkley was sent-off in the first half of Saturday’s opener with Coleshill Town but Tsaguim Florian struck the only goal of the game in the second period before also being red-carded late on.

Florian headed Corby into the lead in their clash at Hinckley Leicester Road on Tuesday and was then sent-off for the second game in a row.

Match action from the Steelmen's midweek victory at Hinckley Leicester Road

But Attenborough’s team saw things out to seal another 1-0 success to maintain a perfect start, which they will hope to continue when they head to Yaxley on Saturday.

“It’s been a roller coaster over the two games,” Attenborough, who took over as manager at Steel Park over the summer, said.

“On Saturday, I thought we were brilliant.

"We looked solid and we had to change our game plan after the red card but the lads were outstanding, particularly in the second half.

“At Hinckley, we probably weren’t so good. We didn’t create enough but we did a job on them.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s a team that is still gelling together and we will get better.

“I’d rather learn lessons while winning games than losing. It wasn’t a perfect performance but we have come away with the points and we have to keep going.”

