Corby Town manager Lee Attenborough. Picture by Jim Darrah

Like many, the Steelmen saw their Northern Premier League Midlands clash at Loughborough Dynamo fall foul of a frozen pitch last Saturday.

But with this Saturday’s hosts Coleshill Town having a 4G pitch, the likelihood of the game being played will be a lot higher despite the continued cold snap across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelmen remain on the back of two defeats in a row and boss Attenborough is keen to get his team focused on “consistency of our own performances” ahead of a clash between the teams sixth and seventh in the table.

“I think a couple of weeks ago we might have got ahead of ourselves when looking at league tables and play-offs and things like that,” the Corby boss said.

“The two defeats have set us back a bit and it’s back to thinking about a game at a time.

“We need to improve on the consistency of our own performances before we worry about the league table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That will take care of itself, we have got to make sure we are doing our job properly on a week-by-week basis and putting in performances and getting results.

“Earlier in the season, we looked really hard to beat and we have got to get back to that this weekend against a team that are very good at home, they have got a lot of dangerous players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we are in a mini league of our own. The top four, the likes of Halesowen, Stamford, Spalding and Sporting Khalsa, have pulled away a little bit.

“Then you have got fifth down to ninth or 10th who are now in a shoot-out for one play-off spot and we are in and amongst it at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have got to put a run together sooner rather than later and give ourselves something to be playing for towards the back end of the season.”

Attenborough, meanwhile, believes last weekend’s enforced break might not have been the worst thing that could have happened for his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “To be honest, the week off has probably done us good. We should have another couple of bodies back from injury that might not have made it for this weekend.

“After two defeats on the spin, having that little bit of extra time might help us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With it being on the 4G at Coleshill, we are expecting it to go ahead as normal.

“Most of the games on 4G pitches were played last weekend so we expect to play and it makes it that bit easier to prepare knowing you are playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad