It's back! Competitive football returns for local clubs

Action from Desborough Town's final friendly against Paget Rangers at the weekend

Football is back for the local Step 5 and Step 6 teams tonight (Tuesday).

After a long wait, clubs in the Uhlsport United Counties League and those who have been switched to the Spartan South Midlands League following the Football Association’s summer restructure will return to action as their respective seasons get under way.

In the newly-formed UCL Premier Division South, there are two Northamptonshire derbies to get things going.

Jim Le Masurier’s Desborough Town entertain Cogenhoe United at the R Inn Stadium while the new management team at Rothwell Corinthians of Ben Watts, Richard King and John Boseley take their team to newly-promoted Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Wellingborough Town, who now have former AFC Rushden & Diamonds assistant-manager Paul Lamb at the helm, are on the road at Potton United.

The local Step 6 teams have been switched to the Spartan League Division One for this season and they kick-off with a host of local derbies.

Wellingborough Whitworth host Irchester United, Rushden & Higham United entertain Burton Park Wanderers at Hayden Road and Raunds Town welcome Sileby Rangers to Kiln Park.