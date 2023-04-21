It’s all on the line as Poppies face up to a huge final home game of the campaign

The Poppies take on third-placed Chester in their final home game of the season knowing that they are still at serious risk of relegation from the Vanarama National League North.

Lee Glover’s team will start the day just two points clear of Farsley Celtic, who are now in the final relegation slot after their 2-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester are guaranteed to finish third and have secured themselves a home play-off semi-final in the post-season but will arrive at Latimer Park on the back of a superb 20-match unbeaten run away from home.

It promises to be a tense day for Kettering Town and manager Lee Glover when they face Chester at Latimer Park. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 11 matches on home soil, although their miserable away form continued with a 4-2 defeat at Spennymoor Town last weekend.

Their final game next weekend sees them face a tough trip to Kidderminster Harriers but the full focus is on tomorrow as they chase a win that will put them in with a huge chance of securing their survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth’s win at Farsley has only added to the drama but Glover insists the situation remains the same for his team.

“I don’t think the situation has changed,” he said.

The state of play at the bottom of the Vanarama National League North going into the penultimate weekend of the season

“Even after the Leamington game (a 3-0 win), I didn’t think it was done. I always felt we would need another win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The status quo for us hasn’t changed. We need to look after ourselves and make sure we get ready to perform at our best on Saturday.

“Chester are where they are for a reason but we are at home, we have done okay against the bigger clubs and we can approach it really positively.

“We were very professional in our last home game and we are looking to do the same again.

“We had a good night’s training on Tuesday. There was a good feel about the group and there is always a good feel about this group in anticipation of a big game. And that’s what this is on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad