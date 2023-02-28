It’s all about the ‘attitude’ for Glover as Poppies get set for Curzon test

Frankie Maguire’s goal nine minutes from full-time secured a priceless win for the Poppies at Latimer Park in their bid to avoid relegation from the Vanarama National League North.

The Sheffield United loanee’s strike ended a 441-minute drought in front of goal for Kettering but while they have struggled to find the net, they have also tightened up at the back with five clean sheets in their last six league games including three goalless draws.

The Poppies’ gruelling schedule continues at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday) when they host Curzon Ashton, who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end in a 1-0 home defeat to Alfreton Town at the weekend.

The Kettering Town players and fans celebrate Frankie Maguire's winning goal in the 1-0 success over Brackley Town. Picture by Peter Short

Glover has been relatively pleased with his team’s recent form with just one defeat in the last seven matches.

They head into tonight’s game sitting four points clear of the dropzone with 13 games to play.

And Glover insists it is the attitude of his players that have got Kettering on the right track.

“I am happy to be picking up points and clean sheets,” the Poppies boss said.

“Every point helps because then, when you do get a win like we did on Saturday, it just jumps you that little bit further ahead.

“To be honest, we just look at our attitude. Is your attitude right? That’s always the question.

“If your attitude is right, you’ve got a chance. It creates the altitude.

“If your attitude is right, it will get you up the league and it’s the same in anyone’s personal career. If your attitude is right, that creates your altitude and how far you go.”

Poppies midfielder Ben Sault has joined Corby Town on a dual registration as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in November.