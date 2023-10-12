It's all about results over performance for Corby Town boss Setchell

A delighted Daniel Gordon celebrates his goal in last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Anstey Nomads (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen are ninth in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division following a hard-fought 1-0 win at lowly Coventry Sphinx on Saturday, a result that came off the back of last Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Anstey Nomads.

But a win on Saturday would see the Steelmen move level on points with second-placed Bedworth, and although Setchell doesn't believe his team are as yet close to their best, he is pleased that the results are still coming.

The win at Sphinx came about the hard way, with Corby passing up a stack of chances ahead of substitute Khristopher Oti opening the scoring on the hour.

Having got their noses in front, the Steelmen then had to play out the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time with just 10 men after another substitute, Danny Setchell, picked up two yellow cards in his 12-minute cameo to get himself sent off.

"We played well in the first-half and created numerous openings and got in some great positions, and you do just start to think 'one has to go in at some point otherwise we could end up getting done'," Setchell told @corbytownfc

"We go in at 0-0 and then in the second half we again looked semi-dangerous and scored the goal, and then the sending-off was not acceptable, to get booked twice so soon after coming on.

"It was a lack of discipline.

"That put us under the pump, but to be fair to the boys we hung in and defend well, and even had one or two chances after that.

"At the minute, results are more important than performances but it was nice to play some good football on Saturday, get the result to also dig in with 10 men and hang on.

"But it was a relief at the final whistle, because they were putting some balls in our box and it is a good three points for us."

Bedworth are very well placed in the Midlands table, but are going through a sticky patch.

They have claimed just one point from the past nine available to them and have failed to score a goal since seeing off Gresley Rovers 3-0 on September 16.

On Saturday, they were beaten 1-0 at home by Sutton Coldfield, and their frustration would have been deepened with the knowledge a win would have taken them top, with leaders Spalding losing at Loughborough Dynamo.

Bedworth's league form on the road this season has been very good, winning five of their six matches, and Setchell said: "Saturday is now another important game.

"That is now only one goal we have conceded in our last three, so that gives us a little platform to build on.

"The game last Wednesday and the game on Saturday were chalk and cheese. We had a lot more of the ball than we did the other night, and dominated possession, so we have shown we can do both sides.

"All in all, taking four points from the two games that is not too bad."