It’s all about finding ‘the right permutation’ as Kettering strive to reclaim swagger in title run-in

Boss Richard Lavery admits he has to 'find the right permutation' to ensure Kettering Town's promotion dream doesn't turn into a nightmare in the final four matches of the season.

The Poppies' faltering title campaign took another downturn last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by second-from-bottom Hitchin Town, and that means the team has won just one of their past 18 league matches.

They have dropped a whopping 31 points out of the past 54 available to them since a 3-1 Boxing Day win over Biggleswade Town.

They have slipped from top of the pile to fourth in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, but due to the fact their rivals also keep slipping up, the Poppies do still have a genuine chance of winning the league.

With four matches to go they are just three points adrift of leaders Bedford Town, and Lavery knows it is still all to play for – providing he can get his team firing once again.

But, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bishop’s Stortford, he admits he is struggling to find the right combination among his struggling squad.

"I can't go with the same team week in, week out," said Lavery. "I gave Jonny Edwards five games, before that I gave Nile Ranger five games, so we have had 10 games, and one goal in return.

"It's the same with the wingers, I can't find the right permutation, no matter who the three or four who come in are, they are not staking a claim for the shirt.

"So do I go with them for the last few games and fail? That's not me, and I have to find the right permutation.

"If we have to go through the play-offs, I have to find the right team to go through the play-offs, because some of the lads are throwing their shirts away.

"So it is a trust thing now. Who do you trust in there that can get you over the line?

"I am not saying anybody went out on Saturday and didn't want to perform, but I do think some of them are feeling the pressure, but that is what it is like at a big club.

"You have to take responsibility.

"You can go and play for your lesser clubs in front of no supporters, and win or lose it doesn't matter, but here at Kettering it means something.

"It means something to me, I am raging, and it means something to the fans as well."

On the league title and promotion situation, Lavery added: "It is embarrassing at the minute, because everybody is drawing and losing.

"We could have been out of sight in this league, but we're not and that's happened for a reason.

"This is a proper test for me, but I like being tested and I will stand here until the four games are over and hopefully we can still achieve promotion.

"If it is via automatic or through the play-offs, I will still be here come the end of the season.”

And Lavery then went on to hint there have been distracting issues behind the scenes at Latimer Park in recent months.

"I have dealt with a lot this year, although I won't go into details,” said the Poppies boss. “But when the season finishes I will go into details.

"I have gone through a lot in the changing room, out of the changing room, there have been a lot of twists and turns, but I won't say anything now.

"There will be a time when I will speak out, because nobody sees what goes on behind closed doors. But now is not the right time."

