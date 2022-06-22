It's a work in progress, says Kettering Town boss Glover

Keaton Ward became manager Lee Glover's latest signing at Kettering Town earlier this week. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media

But the new Poppies boss insists the rebuild of the squad is an “ongoing process” which will continue into pre-season.

A number of key players, the most recent being defender Connor Johnson, have left Latimer Park this summer after Kettering enjoyed a fine eighth-placed finish in the Vanarama National League North last season.

But Glover’s rebuild has stepped up over the last week or so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while he admits there is “a lot more” to be done, he believes the market is beginning to settle as clubs begin to return for pre-season training ahead of the big kick-off on August 6.

“I can understand the fans’ frustration when they see players leaving the club,” Glover said.

“The issue is that a lot of players who have left have had upwards of a 30 or 40 per cent increase in salary. Some have left who haven’t had that, who probably weren’t going to get into the team and others just wanted to try something else, which happens.

“But I have noticed that the wage demands of players are slowly coming down now and agents are being more realistic than they were in May and the early part of June.

“We haven’t got a great deal of room for manoeuvre but we do have a little bit.

“I am hoping there will be another two or three signings this week and then there will be more before the start of the season.

“I have also had, out of the blue, four or five lads I have worked with previously who have contacted me and said they will come in on trial so we can have a look at them, which is really refreshing. So there could be something to be done there.

“It’s an ongoing process, a work in progress and I am still speaking to a lot of people.

“We are happy with the work that’s been done but there still has to be a lot more.”

Johnson followed Connor Kennedy to newly-promoted Peterborough Sports this week

Kettering had wanted to keep Johnson at Latimer Park.

And Glover added: “We made Connor an offer, the best we could but he had offers from elsewhere.