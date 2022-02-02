It's a massive result for us, says new Kettering Town coach Simpson

New first-team coach Joe Simpson admitted the 2-1 success over Southport last night (Tuesday) was a “massive result” for Kettering Town.

Simpson has once again linked up with manager Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock having worked with them at King’s Lynn Town.

And the new regime are already making their mark with two wins out of three matches so far.

Decarrey Sheriff heads off to celebrate after he scored the second of his two goals in Kettering Town's 2-1 success over Southport. Pictures by Peter Short

But last night’s victory was all the more impressive as the Poppies ended Southport’s 14-game unbeaten run to move back into eighth place in the Vanarama National League North and to within two points of the play-off places.

Tyler Walton’s header gave the Sandgrounders an early advantage at Latimer Park but the Poppies stormed back and two goals from Decarrey Sheriff, who now has four in his last four matches, secured the points.

“They (Southport) have been unbeaten for such a long time,” Simpson said.

“For them to come down here and for the boys to put a shift in like that, especially after going 1-0 down so early, makes it a massive result for us.

New first-team coach Joe Simpson watches on from the sidelines at Latimer Park

“That’s two wins on the spin and hopefully that momentum can carry us a bit further.

“You have to credit what a good opposition they were. They came here and put us under a lot of pressure. The boys have had to ride a storm at times but at this level you have to do that.

“The players responded superbly after the first 10 minutes. They got the equaliser at a good time and, maybe I am looking at it with rose-tinted goggles on, I thought we were very good value for it. In particular, I thought we won the battle in midfield.

“It’s a great start for us but we just have to keep the momentum going.”

Poppies goalkeeper Jackson Smith shows his delight at the final whistle

Sheriff hit the only goal of the game in Saturday’s 1-0 success at Darlington before his brace last night and it is a fine revival who had been sent out to Peterborough Sports on loan at the end of last year.

Simpson was full of praise for the forward and strike partner Jordon Crawford but felt there were good performances all over the pitch.

The coach added: “We have done some little bits with him (Sheriff) in terms of one v one and working in and around the goal. He is a great learner, he wants to listen and he wants to learn.

“At the same time, Crawfs (Crawford) has done everything but score and he is a proper workhorse.

“But it wasn’t just about them. It was a great save from the young lad (Jackson Smith) at the end but you could go through all of them and what they contributed.