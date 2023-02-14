It’s a great game for us, says Glover as Poppies prepare to face leaders Fylde

The Poppies will be bidding to find more points as they try to move further away from the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North.

Glover’s team are currently four points clear of the bottom four following their 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Buxton at the weekend.

But their task this evening is a daunting one as they face a Fylde side who have stormed to the summit in recent weeks.

Action from Kettering Town's goalless draw with Buxton at the weekend. Picture by Graham Norris

Adam Murray’s team are yet to be beaten in 2023, they are unbeaten in eight matches of which seven have been wins and they have won their last six matches on the road.

That fine form has put them three points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand on nearest rivals King’s Lynn Town.

But the Poppies have improved themselves and have lost just once in their last seven matches.

And Glover knows his team will have to raise their own levels if they are to pick up more crucial points and halt Fylde’s charge.

“We are up against a side that has invested probably more than anyone else in the league,” the Poppies manager said.

“I think it’s a really good game for us to have under the lights.

“We must maintain our standards and even go up a bit if we can. That’s what we will need against them.

“The work rate is there but we need to keep on top of that and make sure that when we get chances, we take them.

“We will be up for it, we will have to be. Fylde will be up for it because they are top of the league. It’s just a great game for us.”