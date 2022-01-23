It's a great challenge, says new Kettering Town boss Culverhouse

Ian Culverhouse, pictured during his time at King's Lynn Town, has been appointed as the new manager of Kettering Town

Ian Culverhouse is “looking forward to the challenge” after he was confirmed as Kettering Town’s new manager.

The former King’s Lynn Town boss was appointed as the new Poppies manager less than 48 hours after the club were left stunned by the resignation of Paul Cox who subsequently took over the hotseat at Vanarama National League North rivals Boston United.

Culverhouse will be joined at Latimer Park by former Kettering goalkeeper Paul Bastock who becomes assistant-manager after the duo enjoyed a successful time at King’s Lynn, guiding the club to back-to-back promotions into the National League.

The Poppies slipped to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday with academy director Luke Graham and technical director Alan Doyle stepping in at the 11th hour to lead the team.

But the club have moved quickly to appoint a successor to Cox and Culverhouse, who will take charge of the team for the first time on Tuesday night in a tough home clash with fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers, is excited about the challenge in front of him.

“I am delighted, it’s a great challenge,” he said.

“It’s a great project as well. I don’t like using that word ‘project’ but it is one of those because they have good ambitions.

“I spoke to the board this morning (Sunday) at length and it seems good.

“They have a young, vibrant squad that is really doing well at the moment so we have got to keep that momentum going and myself and Baz (Bastock) are looking forward to the challenge.”

Despite the loss at Bradford, the Poppies still sit in ninth place in the National League North table and Culverhouse is hoping he and Bastock can help move things even further forward.

“That’s the aim,” the new Poppies boss added.

“We are really going to give it everything we can to develop them, to push them on and keep the momentum going.

“They have a lot of legs and a lot of ability amongst the group so we are really looking forward to it.