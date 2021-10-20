It's a cruel game, says Diamonds boss Peaks

Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks felt AFC Rushden & Diamonds were on the end of the “cruel” side of football after they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Barwell at Hayden Road.

Diamonds succumbed to a Harry Bower goal three minutes from full-time despite creating numerous chances during the second half.

The loss was Diamonds’ second in a row at home and they are now without a win in their last five matches in the Southern League Premier Central.

And boss Peaks was struggling to understand how his team came away from the game with nothing to show for it.

“The first half was average to be honest, there wasn’t a lot of football,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I asked for a bit more composure and quality in the second half and that’s what they gave me.

“We dominated the game but we weren’t creating a lot so we made some changes with 25 minutes to go and then their goalkeeper made five or six great saves.

“It felt like it was a matter of time until we would get one and then they broke away, had one shot and scored. It was an absolute whammy for us.

“I couldn’t fault the effort and they were devastated afterwards because they put everything into the game, which is all I asked for.

“Football is harsh and this showed what a cruel game it can be because we dominated it in all areas of the pitch and there was no way we shouldn’t have won the game.

“Unfortunately, if you don’t take your chances, you are always liable to that sucker punch.

“We were unlucky not to win but to go and lose it was absolutely ridiculous.”