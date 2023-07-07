The Poppies began their pre-season programme with a 2-0 win at Newport Pagnell Town on Tuesday night thanks to goals from captain Gary Stohrer and a second-half trialist.

Leese has arrived at Latimer Park during a transitional period with a new management committee now running the club on a day-to-day basis following owner Ritchie Jeune’s decision to step back.

But the new Kettering manager is pleased with what he has seen so far as his focus remains on building a squad and having it ready for when the Southern League Premier Central campaign kicks off on August 5.

Kettering Town manager Andy Leese. Picture by Peter Short

“I have found everything to be first class so far,” Leese said.

“I have got all the support I need and there is somebody for every job so I am delighted with the way things are going.

“My job is to try to get the product right on the pitch.

“But so far, so good. It’s been incredibly hectic with phone calls and meetings.

“But I know what I want and I know where we’re going. It’s going to take time.

“We will get it right but the club is everything I thought it would be and I am really enjoying it.”

Tuesday’s game was the earliest pre-season friendly the Poppies have ever played and while the likes of Stohrer, Lewis White, Rhys Sharpe, Sam Bennett and Tyrone Lewthwaite were involved, Leese did take a look at a number of trialists as well.

And he reiterated his feeling that it will take time for him to get the squad he wants in place.

“There were a few to look at but there are some key signings to come in,” the Poppies boss added.

“We have had delays with people going on holiday and perhaps looking elsewhere but I will have more meetings and try to nail them down.