It was the best and worst of us, says Corby boss Lee

Kalern Thomas celebrates his goal during Corby Town's 3-3 draw at Bedworth United. Pictures by Jim Darrah

After two weeks without a game, the Steelmen came flying out of the blocks and raced into a 3-0 lead inside 22 minutes thanks to two goals from Tristan Dunkley and a first for Kalern Thomas since his return to the club.

However, Bedworth pulled two goals back in the space of five minutes before half-time and, despite having a man sent-off in the second half, the hosts earned a share of the spoils when they equalised with 11 minutes to go.

The Steelmen remain in the upper reaches of the Northern Premier League as they now turn their attention to a home clash with Shepshed Dynamo at Steel Park on Saturday.

Lee Attenborough watches on during Corby's 3-3 draw at Bedworth, in which his team held a 3-0 lead at one stage

But boss Attenborough was understandably frustrated to see his team allow a three-goal lead to slip.

“I think you saw the best and worst of us,” the Steelmen manager said.

“In the first half-an-hour we were absolutely outstanding, it’s the best we have moved the ball all season.

“We were a threat everytime we had it, the game plan was executed and we put them to the sword.

“But before half-time we committed defensive suicide and we gave them the cheapest of goals.

“The biggest disappointment for me is that, at 3-1, we have shrunk a bit and allowed it to knock our confidence. We can’t let goals affect us that much, especially when we’re in the driving seat.

At 3-1, it was an even game. We should have put our chances away. And then we have been punished for our mistakes.

“There is loads to work on, I am bitterly disappointed and angry.

“It’s a tough one because we have played well for a portion of the game but we can’t do what we did in the second half and expect to win games of football.”

Attenborough is hoping his team will take the positives from their flying start into Saturday’s home clash.

“We need to take that first half-an-hour and roll it into the next game and we have to make sure the same mistakes don’t happen again,” he added.