Corby Town boss Gary Setchell watches on as his Corby Town side threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Hinckley (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen seemed to be cruising as they moved into a 2-0 lead after just six minutes thanks to goals from Jordan O’Brien and newloan signing Connor Tomlinson.

But Tendai Daire got a goal back five minutes before the break and then slotted home a penalty on 56 minutes.

Hinckley’s Aaron Nuttall was sent off with nine minutes to go, but Corby couldn’t capitalise.

And instead it was the hosts who won the match after Dom Brennan’s last-minute effort.

"We've gone from a team who looked a class above for the first half hour, scored two great goals, moved the ball well, defended right but then we conceded a goal and panic set in,” Setchell said.

"It's really difficult to put your finger on why that happened.

"We got in at half-time and obviously we lost Jordan, which was a really big blow, because I thought him, Toby and Connor looked excellent at the top of the pitch, as did everyone.

"We came out second half and there wasn't enough composure.

"It was like we'd forgotten how to play.

"Hinkley must have got their tails up having gone from facing a team that was playing them off the pitch in the first half hour to one that made them feel like they had a chance.

"We're giving teams opportunity.

"In the second half, it was a crazy challenge because the lad's going nowhere.

"It went to 2-2, more panic set in for us, their tails were up.

"We did have a chance to make it 3-1 but you have to say it was a good save from their goalkeeper.

"But then at 2-2 there was probably only going to be one winner.

"We committed football suicide because rather than taking a point and then having the inquest about why we blew a two-goal lead, we lost possession of the ball, had men committed forward and they broke.

"Even after they broke, we did well to get back but there was a miskick and their lad's finished really well.

"We've got to be better and I've said to the lads this has got to be more than the game of football.

"This will live with me for two weeks now."

In the build-up to last weekend’s game, Corby announced that they had completed the loan signing of Tomlinson.

The forward has joined the Steelman on a one-month loan deal from Nuneaton Borough.

Tomlinson signed for Borough in June from Bedford Town.

He started out at Luton Town, where he became the youngest player to make a first-team appearance for the Hatters.

Following his released from Luton, Tomlinson joined Bedford, where the first two seasons were interrupted by Covid before he helped the team, then managed bySetchell, to Step 4 glory in 21/22.