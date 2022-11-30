It’s been another tumultuous week in what has been a treacherous season so far for Diamonds.

Richard Maxwell was sacked last week, just a day after a new board had been appointed during a second emergency general meeting in the space of a month last week.

Maxwell picked up two wins and one draw in the nine matches he had in charge as Diamonds remained rooted in the bottom two of the Southern League Premier Central.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds interim manager Matt Vernon

Vernon, who has been at the club for a number of years as academy manager, was appointed as interim boss and was assisted by goalkeeper Dean Snedker and other academy coaches for last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Rushall Olympic.

The deadline for applications for the vacant role at Hayden Road passed on Tuesday this week but Vernon is set to be in charge for this weekend’s home clash with Alvechurch while former boss Andy Peaks returns with his table-topping Tamworth side next Tuesday night.

And Vernon insists he will carry out the interim role for as long as he is needed to.

“There’s a new board but I have got a good relationship with people on there who were also members of the previous board as well,” he said.

“I have been at the club for eight years working around the coaching set up so, between us, we have a good understanding that if I am needed there on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday or whenever then I’ll be there until I hear otherwise.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, we will do what we can to be part of that transition as well.

