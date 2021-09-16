Interest in young Poppies stars is inevitable, says boss Cox

Callum Powell, pictured celebrating his goal at Guiseley last weekend, has been one of the standout performers for Kettering Town so far this season. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox believes it’s inevitable that Kettering Town will have clubs knocking at their door for some of their young stars in the near future.

But the Poppies boss insists he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Cox oversaw a big turnaround in players over the summer with Kettering’s new-look team having a youthful feel to it when they kicked off the new campaign.

However, the early signs have been promising with the Poppies sitting in seventh place in the Vanarama National League North after just six matches while a 2-0 win at Guiseley last weekend made it four matches without defeat.

Callum Powell was on target again in that game and it’s his name, in particular, that continues to be mentioned when it comes to possible interest from other clubs.

Given their encouraging start, boss Cox accepts that interest in his players is “part and parcel of the game” but he insists it is a bridge the Poppies will cross when the time comes.

“The owner (Ritchie Jeune), the chairman (David Mahoney) and the board will all be looking at it and I think some decisions will have to be made as we move forward.

“It’s a young side that, if we keep it together, I think will be very successful.

“That’s going to take a bit of time but when you have young players who are performing, bigger clubs from a higher level with healthier budgets will always come knocking.

“Do I expect calls? Yes, absolutely. But I think that’s something we will have to sit down and deal with when it actually happens.

“I still think the group needs to grow. There’s potential for this group to make the club successful.

“We will keep our heads down, keep trying to win football matches and, ultimately, keep trying to take the club forward.

“It’s an uncontrollable if someone gives us a call. That will be down to the owner, the chairman and the board when the time comes.