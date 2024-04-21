Ryan Inman runs away to celebrate after netting AFC Rushden & Diamonds' late winner against Shepshed on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

But despite the win, Diamonds have dropped back into the relegation zone on goal difference with just one match of the season left to play.

In what was the club's final match at Hayden Road ahead of their move to the Dog & Duck in Wellingborough next season, Inman popped up to sin it six minutes from time in front of a bumper crowd of 883.

The goal keeps alive the Diamonds' hopes of survival, but they dropped back into the bottom two as Rugby Town's emphatic 4-0 home win over Walsall Wood means their goal difference is now two better than Michael Harriman's side.

The wins for Diamonds and Rugby, all but relegates rock-bottom Gresley Rovers who trail Diamonds by three points, and have a goal difference that is 11 goals worse.

Next Saturday is going to be a nerve-wracking one for Diamonds as they travel to 11th-placed Walsall Wood, knowing they will need to better Rugby Town's result to stay up.

Rugby are also on the road as they go to 13th-placed Boldmere St Michael's.

Elsewhere, Corby Town continued their excellent run of form as they drew 2-2 at sixth-placed Loughborough Dynamo.

Following on from their 2-2 draw at title-challenging Anstey Nomads on Thursday night, the Steelmen extended their unbeaten run to seven matches, and ended Loughborough's play-off hopes in the process.

Callum Milne was the goal star for Gary Setchell's side, netting the equaliser in the 86th-minute against their 10-man hosts, who had goalkeeper Lewis King sent off in the 66th minute.

Reuben Marshall had netted the 68th-minute penalty after King’s dismissal to make it 1-1, before Loughborough regained the lead 13 minutes from time.