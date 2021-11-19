Injury crisis is a challenge for Corby Town boss Mills

Corby Town celebrate Lewis White's goal during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Cambridge City at Steel Park. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills insists the injury problems Corby Town have faced this season are unlike anything he has had to deal with in his management career.

The Steelmen already had Elliot Sandy ruled out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Cambridge City at Steel Park while Steve Diggin was serving the third of a four-match suspension.

But then, in the warm-up, midfielder Jude Brittain suffered a broken bone in his foot for the second time this season, which is set to result in another lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Jordan O’Brien, who has also been struggling with a knock, was restored to the starting line-up but Corby were hit again early in the second half when James Clifton was forced off.

In the end, Lewis White’s early goal - his third in two matches after scoring twice in the 2-1 home win over Sutton Coldfield Town - was enough to earn a share of the spoils.

Mills revealed he has been forced to scale back training this week to ensure he has a team ready to face Loughborough Dynamo at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday) but he is hopeful Sandy will be ready to return after a hamstring problem.

“I don’t think I have ever faced anything like this before,” Mills said.

“Every game something is happening and, I’m not going to lie, it’s not easy when you keep picking up injuries and you’re having to change the system and having to get players to play in positions they don’t really want to play in.

“It feels like that’s how we have been since day one this season really. It’s a challenge and it’s a challenge we have to come through and we have to show we have got that spirit in the dressing-room to go and succeed despite the issues we’ve had.

“We are waiting to see with James but I don’t think it’s looking too promising for Saturday.

“As far as Jude is concerned, I have sat him on the bench the last couple of games because sometimes the younger players need to come out and have a look at it and I always talk to them when they are on the bench, it’s a way of learning.

“I felt it was time to put him back in last weekend and then he goes and breaks the same bone in the warm-up.

“I am gutted for him. I believe he’s a lad who is going to go on and do really well.

“It’s a learning process for him this season but he has had another setback. He was out for weeks the first time so we have to assume it will be the same again.

“We are hoping Elliot Sandy will be okay for Saturday but we are only hoping, that’s where we are at the moment.

“We are having to cut training back a bit because we can’t afford to have any more players being injured.

“That’s the way we’re having to be but, regardless of who we put out there, we will be ready for Saturday.”

Despite the injury problems, Corby have picked up four points from their last two home matches, which has put them back into the top 10 in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

And he added: “If we can pull off a result on Saturday then seven points from nine would be a good return and something we needed.

“We have to go and do it but if we don’t, you have to look at it the other way and say four points from nine is not enough from three home games.