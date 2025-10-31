Injecting confidence is key for new Poppies boss McDonald ahead of first game in charge

Liam McDonald was in the stands to see Kettering Town beat Banbury United 2-0 last midweek. The 40-year-old was named the new Poppies boss on Sunday (Picture: Peter Short)

​New boss Liam McDonald says his first job at Kettering Town is to try and inject some confidence into a squad of ‘very good footballers’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​McDonald was named Poppies boss on Sunday, and is preparing for his first game in charge against St Ives Town at Latimer Park this Saturday (ko 3pm).

The former Stourbridge manager believes he has inherited a squad from former boss Simon Hollyhead that has real quality, but feels some of the players are ‘low on confidence’ after a fairly tumultuous few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has Hollyhead left, but so have key players, including attacking trio Nile Ranger, Leon Lobjoit and Jamar Loza, and McDonald says he wants to introduce ‘a structure’ that will allow the squad to thrive.

"What Kettering do have right now, is some very good footballers who are low on confidence, and I am here to help them first and foremost,” the 40-year-old told BBC Northampton’s Non-League Scene.

"We have a squad and people will get opportunities because they have been there since the start of the season and I want to make sure that it's not me coming in and changing everything dramatically.

"Everybody is aware there are certain positions we are short in, and that is what we are working on, but ultimately it is about trying to get that confidence back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to get a structure in and get the boys enjoying their football.

"Playing for Kettering you have to have broad shoulders because it is a club that demands, and sometimes that is not for everybody.

"So I will speak to the players as a collective, and they need a little bit of help right now because they are good players.

"Confidence in football goes up and down, and I want to come in and give them that confidence, as well as bringing in a few players in certain areas that need to come in and help the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is going to be a difficult month, but it is about giving the boys as much confidence as we can so we can pick up points straight away."

The Poppies go into Saturday’s clash with St Ives sitting in 10th place in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, but only a point outside the play-offs, and six points adrift of leaders Spalding United.

St Ives are three places and four points behind Kettering, but will travel with confidence having already beaten the Poppies this season, seeing them off 1-0 in the FA Trophy on October 3.

That is one of only two wins they have managed in their past seven matches in all competitions.