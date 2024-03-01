Corby Town's players celebrate after Reuben Marshall's strike had fired them into a 3-0 lead over Coventry Sphinx (Picture David Tilley)

The Steelmen have lost just one of their past 10 matches in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and have won three of their past four.

It is a run that has just about kept Gary Setchell's side in the shake up for the promotion play-offs, as they sit ninth in the table, and now 11 points off the top five with nine games to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby were comfortable 3-0 winners over Coventry Sphinx at Steel Park last Saturday, and they can travel to take on Bedworth on their artificial playing surface with real confidence.

"I think we are quite good on 4G pitches," assistant boss Darren Edey told the Corby Town TV YouTube channel.

"I think we have the kind of players that like to play that type of football, and we are good away from home."

Edey was in the dugout for the win over Sphinx as Setchell was serving a one-game touchline ban, and he was impressed with what he saw as the strugglers were swept aside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals in the space of five first-half minutes, from Tristan Thompson-Matthews and Joe Butterworth, had the Steelmen 2-0 up at the interval, and Reuben Marshall wrapped things up with a third 15 minutes from time.

Edey was happy with the performance and result, and said: "After the first 15 to 20 minutes, which I wasn't happy with, I thought we were then really, really good up until half-time, and we played some good stuff.”

After Saturday's trip to Bedworth, the Steelmen have two weeks without a game before they head to leaders Harborough Town for a mouthwatering all-ticket clash at the Beehive on March 16.

And that's a game Edey believes he and the Corby players can really look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think there is any pressure on us for that game whatsoever," said Edey.

"The signings that Mitch (Austin) has made this week are again excellent for this level of football, so I think all the pressure will be on them as they try and win the league.

"You saw when we played Harborough at home there was nothing in the game, and they then scored late on with a dubious penalty.

"I don't think there was a big gulf between the sides, and I don't think there's a gulf between us and any side in this league if I amhonest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the gaffer says it every week, that we are not a million miles away, and I genuinely believe that as well.