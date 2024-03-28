Corby Town celebrate Connor Tomlinson's goals in the 3-0 win over Walsall Wood on Saturday (Picture: David Tilley)

​The Steelmen showed they can live with the top dogs in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division when they drew 1-1 at leaders Harborough Town recently.

And they get the chance to have a say in the race for promotion again this Saturday when they go to an Anstey side breathing down the necks of Harborough.

Corby were impressive 3-0 home winners over Walsall Wood last Saturday, and although Setchell knows what a handful Anstey can be, he believes his team can cause them problems.

"Anstey are a very well organised team, they have been together a couple of years,” Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We went there in the Trophy and they absolutely battered us, and we then got a good draw at home when it could have gone either way - they had a man sent off late on when Toby (Hilliard) was through.

"But they keep asking the difficult questions, they keep the ball really well, they get people in the right area of the pitch and it will be a real test.

"We have done alright against the top teams, so we know what we are walking into. The pressure is all on them, they are going for the title and have to win.

"We are going there to do ourselves proud, pick up some more points, and throw another spanner in the title race works."

Corby were 3-0 winners over Walsall to move up to 10th thanks to goals from Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Connor Tomlinson and Jordan O'Brien, but Setchell wasn’t completely happy with the performance.

"We should have had a number of wins like that this season, but for a number of reasons it didn't happen,” he said..

"I wasn't overly pleased with the first-half even though we went in 2-0 up, and I think we have probably played better than that here and lost.

"We didn't play with the same intensity as we did at Harborough, we were wasteful and probably could have gone in 3-0 or 4-0 up.

"I got into the lads a little bit of half-time, and then I thought we played really well for 20, 25 minutes, got another goal, and then it all went a little bit ragged.

"We have now lost one game in 11 or 12, at Bedworth when we didn't turn up, and I want us to finish the season strongly, which is what we are trying to do. It was a good team performance."

After Saturday’s trip to Anstey, the Steelmen host Cambridge City on Easter Monday, and two games in little more than 48 hours is going to put a strain on Setchell’s small squad.

"We are paper thin," admitted Setchell. “But with six or seven games to go we are just going to have to suck it up.

"But it is what it is. We are not going to spend money trying to bring players in at this stage of the season.

"Everybody at the club is pulling in the right direction and we are working as hard as we can with what we've got, and we are still managing to produce performances on the pitch.