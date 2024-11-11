In-form Diamonds on the up as Coleshill are swept aside at Hayden Road

Ethan Johnston drills home AFC Rushden & Diamonds' second goal against Coleshill (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds moved to within two points of the promotion play-off places with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Coleshill Town on Saturday.

Diamonds recovered from falling a goal behind in the ninth minute to secure all three points at Hayden Road.

Tejan Thomas equalised on 17 minutes and on the half hour Ethan Johnston fired the Diamonds ahead before Jamal Adams wrapped up the scoring and the points two minutes into the second half.

The win stretches Rushden's unbeaten run to four matches, and sees them climb to seventh in the table, two points adrift of fifth-placed Long Eaton United with a game in hand.

Jamal Adams celebrates scoring AFC Rushden & Diamonds' third goal (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

"The boys were brilliant from start to finish," boss Michael Harriman told @AFCRDTV.

"We had an early setback but the important thing is they regouped, they worked well and were clinical when they got those three chances.

"We knew we had to shift the mentality this season, we wanted the group to win games, work hard and we are getting our just rewards. It is brilliant for us.

"We are going to keep our feet on the ground but it is exciting times with this group, and I think they are just hitting their stride and just starting to believe that they can do something special.

"It is really good times for us."

Diamonds now have a free midweek before making the trip to 11th-placed Racing Club Warwick on Saturday.

Elsewhere, both Corby Town and Wellingborough Town were without fixtures at the weekend, and both dropped down the table as a result.

Quorn were 1-0 winners over rock-bottom Hinckley LRFC to jump above the Steelmen at the top, with Gary Setchell's men slipping to second place, two points behind Quorn having played a game more.

The Leicestershire side play that game in hand on Tuesday night when they entertain Sporting Khalsa, with Corby not back in action until next Monday when they go to Coleshill.

The Doughboys have dropped to ninth, but are still only four points off the top five. On Saturday they entertain table-toppers Quorn.