Diamonds are hoping striker Luke Emery is back to 100 per cent fitness (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

While bottom club Diamonds were without a game last weekend, two of their relegation rivals were in action with mixed results.

In the relegation zone, Rushden remain three points behind Gresley Rovers after the Derbyshire side went down 4-1 at home to high-flying Loughborough Dynamo.

Rugby Town, who were also without a game, lie one place and two points above the drop zone.

Meanwhile Cambridge City – who visit Hayden Road on Saturday week - moved eight points clear of the drop zone after a surprise 2-1 win at high flying Anstey Nomads.

It was only Nomads' second defeat of the season, and saw them miss the chance to go level on points with Harborough Town at the top of the table.

Diamonds assistant manager Tom Lorraine said: "It’s a shame we didn’t play last weekend as we wanted to keep the momentum going.

"But hopefully, we have got the fine line right between training and rest and we can extend the five-game unbeaten run."

Hinckley lie in the play-off places in fifth position, and are in good form having won four of their past five games.

The Leicestershire outfit have lost just once at home this season, and are likely to provide Diamonds with their sternest test so far in 2024.

Lorraine acknowledged his team face a big task, adding: "Hinckley have a big pitch and it’s a tough place to go.

"They don’t score lots of goals, but they don’t concede many either!

"Having said that we go there full of confidence and looking for all three points."

Diamonds could have a new defender in the ranks for the Hinckley game with a Step 4 full back set to sign.

It is likely that he will replace the unavailable Pinto-Leite at left back with the Portuguese utility player missing this weekend’s trip to attend military service.

But doubts still surround the fitness of front men Cairo Taylor and Luke Emery, while defender Luca Purse may need more time after cracking a rib at work.

Diamonds are hoping Emery will be fit after failing to complete 90 minutes in the past two home games.