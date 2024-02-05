In-form Diamonds determined to take their chance to climb off the bottom

Player-boss Michael Harriman in action for Diamonds in their 0-0 draw with Coventry Sphinx (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

The Diamonds play their game in hand on relegation rivals Gresley Rovers and Rugby Town when they entertain Quorn at Hayden Road (ko 7.45pm), and they know they will climb off the bottom of the table for the first time since August with a win.

Three points would see them go above Gresley by virtue of a better goal difference, and would also take them to within two points of Rugby and safety.

"We have been at bottom for pretty much most of the season, and what a massive milestone that would be," Harriman told AFCRDTV following Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Coventry Sphinx.

"If it does happen on Tuesday night, and we will be giving it everything we can, it will give us even more confidence and momentum moving forward.

"Everybody wrote us off, but in that changing room nobody did.

"The beauty of it now is that teams are now coming here and are worried about us, they are having to tinker with their formations to try and nullify us, that is is testament to the players."

Diamonds stretched their unbeaten league run to five matches, and six in all competitons, with the stalemate against 16th-placed Sphix and the weekend, and Harriman felt the draw was a fair result.

He was also pleased with how his team coped despite missing a couple of key players through injury.

"Both teams looked a nervy, as there was quite a lot at stake for both, but they main thing for us was to get a result and keep the momentum going," he said.

"It is testament to the team we have got that some young lads came into the team and did the job they needed to do.

"If I am honest, neither team did enough to win the game, but we are still in the hunt, still in and around it, and we are better off than we were a couple of weeks ago, so that is the positive.

"The boys have been fantastic for the past few weeks, but we know what it is like to try and keep those performances consistent, and a few players are also picking up injuries here and there as well, but we are six unbeaten now.

"The way Coventry played was very robust and they tried to bully us on the pitch, but the boys stood up to it.

"If we are being honest, three or four weeks ago we would have probably been overpowered and gone on and lost that game 3-0 or 4-0.