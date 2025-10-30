Impressive teenage midfielder Jones puts pen to paper on Corby Town contract

Teenage midfielder Harrah Jones has signed a contract committing himself to Corby Town until the end of the season (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town have rewarded teenage midfielder Harrah Jones for his excellent performances this season.

The 17-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that ties him to the Steel Park club until the end of this season, with the option for him to stay on for another year.

Jones joined the Steelmen in the summer, having made the move from King's Lynn Town where he had come through the Linnets' academy.

Despite his tender years, he has gone on to become a key player for Gary Setchell's side as they have enjoyed a strong start to the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign.

After making his debut in the 2-0 FA Cup win at Sileby Rangers in mid-August, Jones has gone on to play a further 17 matches for the Steelmen, and has become one of the team's first picks.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that next Tuesday’s NFA Hillier Senior Cup clash between the Steelmen and Sileby has been switched to Steel Park (ko 7.45pm).

The game had originally been scheduled to be played at Sileby’s Fernie Fields ground, but has now been moved to Corby.